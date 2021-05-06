QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

