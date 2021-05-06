Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $280.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

