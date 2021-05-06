Century Aluminum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,187 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the typical volume of 229 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

