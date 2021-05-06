UBS Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €19.50 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.84 ($25.69).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.53 ($24.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.20.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.