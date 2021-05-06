Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $227.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

