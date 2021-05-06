Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $149.16 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

