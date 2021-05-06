Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

