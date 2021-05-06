912 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

