J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 722 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carrier Global by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.