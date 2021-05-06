J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

