J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

