J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 819 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

GDXJ opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

