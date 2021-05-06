J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

