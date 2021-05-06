J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $663,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.