J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

