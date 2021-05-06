Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

NYSE:ALK opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,419. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

