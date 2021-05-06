Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

