Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $259.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

