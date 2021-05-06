Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

