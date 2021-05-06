Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

