Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Erin Thomas Morton Sells 100,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SWCH stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

