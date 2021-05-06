Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

