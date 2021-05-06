Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
