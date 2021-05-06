Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,711,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

