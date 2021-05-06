Raymond James Weighs in on Wajax Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$498.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.32. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$24.07.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

