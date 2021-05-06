Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 6,800 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

