Contrasting EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVmo and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than EVmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $6.91 million 15.35 -$3.93 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $36.44 million 7.37 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Summary

GTY Technology beats EVmo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

