Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) to Sell

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $196.64 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

