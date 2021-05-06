Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

VERI opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.