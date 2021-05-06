Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Root’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Root alerts:

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Root has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $20,624,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.