PENG (PENG) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PENG has a market cap of $454,679.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004325 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00713765 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019066 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.