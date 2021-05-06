Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005591 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $52.54 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00083811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.18 or 0.00800732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00101332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.00 or 0.08958402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

