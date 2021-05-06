CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $922-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.15 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.240 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

