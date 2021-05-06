DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00083811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.18 or 0.00800732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00101332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.00 or 0.08958402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00042313 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

