Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €284.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

