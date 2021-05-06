Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 188 Price Target at UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 188 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

