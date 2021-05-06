Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.72).

Total stock opened at €39.02 ($45.90) on Thursday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.43 and its 200 day moving average is €36.00.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

