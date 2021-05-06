HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €79.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.71 ($90.25).

HEI stock opened at €78.56 ($92.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

