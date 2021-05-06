Cowen Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to “Outperform”

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $164.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

