Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.35 ($81.59).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

