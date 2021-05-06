Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 186,926 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

