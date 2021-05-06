eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

eGain stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of eGain by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of eGain by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

