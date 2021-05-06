General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get General Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $572.82 million, a P/E ratio of 315.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.