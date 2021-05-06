NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

