NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,331 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

