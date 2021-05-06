T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

