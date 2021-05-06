Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,352 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

