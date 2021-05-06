Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.00. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

