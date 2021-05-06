Brokers Offer Predictions for AVROBIO, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVROBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVRO. Mizuho dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $364.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.