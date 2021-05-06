1Life Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

