Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 767.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$8.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,683. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,226,796.35. Insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock worth $876,000 in the last 90 days.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

